LWMC gears up for Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has begun preparations for the annual Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, set to start on November 1.

LWMC operation teams are actively working to ensure cleanliness at the Ijtema Gah and along the routes leading to the venue. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din recently visited the gathering area and met with the event organizers, including Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Dr. Umar Farooq, and Maulana Aamir assuring them of top-notch cleaning arrangements similar to previous years.

Over 120 LWMC workers, accompanied by 25 vehicles, have been deployed to perform mechanical sweeping and washing on the roads leading to the Ijtema Gah.

