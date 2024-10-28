AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
LWMC gears up for Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has begun preparations for the annual Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, set to start on November 1.

LWMC operation teams are actively working to ensure cleanliness at the Ijtema Gah and along the routes leading to the venue. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din recently visited the gathering area and met with the event organizers, including Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Dr. Umar Farooq, and Maulana Aamir assuring them of top-notch cleaning arrangements similar to previous years.

Over 120 LWMC workers, accompanied by 25 vehicles, have been deployed to perform mechanical sweeping and washing on the roads leading to the Ijtema Gah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

