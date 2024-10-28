PM launches countrywide anti-polio campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched countrywide anti-polio campaign to ensure complete eradication of polio from the country.

From October 28 to Nov 3, more than 45 million children will be administered polio vaccine. On the occasion, Prime Minister encouraged and appreciated the efforts of frontline polio workers.

On this occasion, the prime minister personally administered polio drops to children. Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Ayesha Raza on the occasion said that polio workers will knock on every door in the country.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, anti-polio drive will be started with new passion and determination for polio prevention.