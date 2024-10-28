Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar and cooking oil/ghee was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The market survey revealed that prices of most daily use items remained high, except some others.

One-kilogram live chicken was available at Rs410 against the price of Rs450/kg in the previous week, showing decrease of Rs40/kg, the survey said. Chicken wholesalers and dealers claimed that prices have declined as compared to a couple of weeks ago.

The price of farm eggs have increased in the market, as a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs360/dozen against the price of Rs300/dozen in the previous and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

Cow meat prices remained high in the retail market. One-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of tomato has remained unchanged as being sold at Rs100-120/kg in the retail market. Price of onion has dropped, as available at Rs140 against the price of 180/kg. Likewise, ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs80/kilo, and curry Rs70/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/ kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. It added the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/ kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/ kg in the retail market.

Price of flour remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flour other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moong at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs140/kg in the retail market. Price of cooking oil/ghee has increased in the retail market, registering an increase of Rs10 to Rs20/ per kg/litre.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, mango at Rs250/kg, Metha at Rs150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs300 per kg, grapes at Rs300-400/kg.

