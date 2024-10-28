Factory of tissue papers and diapers gutted

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in a factory in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad and goods worth millions were burnt to ashes.

According to police and sources, the fire erupted in a factory of tissues’ papers and diapers in the industrial area with loss of equipment worth millions of rupees.

The firefighters on Saturday night here succeeded in extinguishing fire at a tissue factory in Hayatabad’s industrial estate after two hours with no casualty reported.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said over 60 firefighters and 20 fire trucks made efforts for around 7 hours to put out the fire that had engulfed the entire building of a tissue paper and disposable bags factory. They were still trying hard to extinguish the flames till the filing of the report.

The fire was so huge that some of the firefighters fell unconscious due to heavy smoke. Fire department started the cooling process after curbing the flame, which lasted for an hour.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained and that no casualty was reported in the incident, police confirmed.

