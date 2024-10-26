China asks Pakistan to enhance business environment

ISLAMABAD: China has renewed its support for Pakistan’s economic uplift through investment by Chinese enterprises in the country’s Special Economic Zones, urging Islamabad to enhance its business environment.

Briefing media persons about the recent visit of Chinese premier to Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that the focus of this collaboration extends to mining investment, agricultural modernization, and boosting Pakistan’s exports to China through a free trade framework.

This commitment was a focal point of Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s official visit to Pakistan, during which a series of high-level engagements underscored China and Pakistan’s strategic and economic partnership, the ambassador said.

He added that the Premier Li’s visit aimed at reinforcing the long-standing “all-weather” friendship between the two nations, deepening practical cooperation, and enhancing security collaboration.

Hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Premier Li was welcomed warmly upon arrival and subsequently met with President Asif Ali Zardari, Senate Chairman Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Sadiq, and military leaders.

The visit featured significant events, including the completion ceremony of the new Gwadar International Airport and a signing ceremony for cooperation agreements, further cementing the two countries’ commitment to shared growth and regional stability.

“The visit produced impactful agreements and initiatives,” he said.

In a joint statement, both countries pledged to consolidate high-level political trust and pursue cooperation in key sectors.

He added that 13 documents were signed, covering areas such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), currency swaps, import regulations for Pakistani products, media, science and technology, and livelihood projects.

He further maintained that both nations committed to advancing major projects, including the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway upgrade and Karakoram Highway realignment. He said that continued development of Gwadar Port and sustained CPEC energy cooperation were also prioritized to support Pakistan’s power infrastructure.

He added that China also pledged support for Pakistan’s sustainable growth through collaborative projects in healthcare, education, climate response, and disaster mitigation. China will train 1,000 Pakistani students in modern agriculture and IT, contributing to local human resource development, he said.

He added that China assured continuous collaboration with Pakistani authorities to implement these objectives effectively. Ambassador Jiang Zaidong emphasized that the outcomes of Premier Li’s visit will bring considerable benefits to the people of nations, furthering economic progress and regional cooperation.

