PARTLY FACETIOUS: Plan D has been activated

“Ali Amin Gandapur – that name has how many ains– the twenty-fourth letter of the alphabet?”

“Oh for Pete’s sake.”

“Pete? That has an ain but only one”.

“Hey this is no facetious matter – I mean really!”

“All I want to point out is that the firm believer in the criticality of the letter ain…”

“Criticality defined as?”

“Not leadership – for that the English B, the second letter of the English alphabet, which lo and behold coincides linguistically with the Urdu second letter bay is the key. Ain is for undying loyalty.”

“The name Imran also starts with an ain.”

“And I rest my case. Anyway the B has joined hands with the man with the ain and…”

“The one in jail or the one on the chief minister’s chair in Peshawar.”

“I am not going to answer that as it is well known. Anyway, I heard that a notification was issued by the Punjab government courtesy the Queen of notifications – Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) – to….”

“Shush. What has me upset is that if this release is from the main power switch, and if the reported source of the conflict between the two main players started when the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless not only refused to act on audio and video proof of massive corruption and money for appointments ongoing in Punjab during The Buzz’s occupation of the province then why has Third Wife been selected as a possible…”

“We don’t really have confirmation of those two narratives but I reckon Plan D has been activated. I reckon it will fail because The Third Wife must be allowed to meet with the ain in person for the bond to be re-strengthened and that was not allowed though a request was made.”

“In the event that some decisions are taken by the ain in jail that are contrary to the wishes of the recently released then the Ain Man in Peshawar may have the connectivity to finagle a meeting in jail…”

“That as they constantly cite in economics has a major ceteris paribus clause –all other things being equal– those opposed to the B plus ain Man influence may get a hearing in jail supported by the sisters when released, the party loyalists may refuse to go along with…”

“Yes but at the end of the day public support is for The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless and no other and as soon as he is released….”

“One question: the three to four cases against him which have teeth have tentacles going straight to the Third Wife.”

“Yes and I reckon it is well known to our power centres.”

“Then why has she been released and not the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless.”

“Hmmmm.”

