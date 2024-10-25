AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema, Uzma released after court approves bail

BR Web Desk Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 10:32pm
PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan (right) and Uzma Khan arrive to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 25, 2023. AFP/File
PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan (right) and Uzma Khan arrive to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 25, 2023. AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s two sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khanum, were released from the Jhelum Jail after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad granted bail to them on Friday.

The development was shared by the official account of PTI on X.

Aleema and Uzma were arrested earlier this month in a protest by the PTI against a constitutional amendment package proposed by the government, which later sailed through both the houses in the parliament and became the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024..

Life in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had come to a halt after authorities sealed off both cities through shipping containers and suspended internet service in the wake of the protest.

Later, Imran Khan’s sisters were shifted to the Jhelum Jail after the ATC rejected a police request seeking extension in their physical remand and ordered they be shifted to jail on judicial remand.

Police had produced Khan’s sisters before the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Suppra after the expiry of their previous physical remand for extension in their physical remand in a case registered against them at Kohsar police station under terrorism charges.

On Friday, the ATC granted bail to them, ending their weeks long detention.

PTI Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Anti Terrorism Court Aleema Khan Imran Khan’s sisters Uzma Khanum Jhelum Jail

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema, Uzma released after court approves bail

KSE-100 closes shy of record 90,000 mark, continues winning streak amid strong buying

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Four cops injured as convoy of prison vans attacked near Sangjiani: police

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

Trump, Harris tied 47%-47% in final CNN poll

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Read more stories