Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema, Uzma released after court approves bail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s two sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khanum, were released from the Jhelum Jail after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad granted bail to them on Friday.

The development was shared by the official account of PTI on X.

Aleema and Uzma were arrested earlier this month in a protest by the PTI against a constitutional amendment package proposed by the government, which later sailed through both the houses in the parliament and became the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024..

Life in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had come to a halt after authorities sealed off both cities through shipping containers and suspended internet service in the wake of the protest.

Later, Imran Khan’s sisters were shifted to the Jhelum Jail after the ATC rejected a police request seeking extension in their physical remand and ordered they be shifted to jail on judicial remand.

Police had produced Khan’s sisters before the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Suppra after the expiry of their previous physical remand for extension in their physical remand in a case registered against them at Kohsar police station under terrorism charges.

On Friday, the ATC granted bail to them, ending their weeks long detention.