IK’s sisters given into judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Saturday, dismissed police’s request seeking further extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Police produced Khan’s sisters before the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Suppra after the expiry of their previous physical remand for extension in their physical remand in a case registered against them at Kohsar police station under terrorism charges.

The court, while announcing its verdict, rejected police’s requested to extend physical remand for another 15 and send both the sisters to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor, Raja Naveed, requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another 15 days. He told the court that remand is required for the recovery of mobile phone and other material.

Khan’s sisters’ lawyer Niaz Ullah Niazi, while objecting to police’s request, said that read October 7 court’s order, everything is clear in it. The report of bailiff is also on record, he said.

Another PTI lawyer Usman Riaz Gull told the court that no special grade officer has filed any application for extension in physical remand of Khan’s sister. As per law, the accused should be produced before the court within 24 hours of their arrest, he said.

He said that both the accused are females and there is a proper procedure for remand in the law. All the process regarding this case till date is illegal, he said.

Gull requested the court to allow him to play a video, saying all evidence is available in this video.

The judge told the counsel you are presenting a USB before the court; you know that there is no legal value of this USB. The judge asked the lawyer to hand over this USB to investigation officer (IO). I am reviewing the evidence, he said, adding that he is not an IO or Magistrate. Is this your main ground to reject police’s plea to extend bail?

The court rejected Gull’s request to play a video in the court. Gull said that his arguments are based upon the material present in that USB.

Why you need the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the judge asked from the persecutor. What you have recovered in the previous last seven days, the judge further asked.

The prosecutor said that remand is required to reach the conclusion of the matter. Police wanted to conduct further investigation about explosive material, he said.

The SHO said that the statement of the accused regarding mobile phone is on record. The arrested MPA told the police both the sisters were part of the planning of the protest, he said.

The judge asked the SHO that if mobile phone is not available then can not retrieve data of her mobile phone.

The defence counsel said that the court has asked question from IO then why a junior officers is replying to the judge’s question. I am not junior and I am a SHO, SHO Kohsar police station replied.

Meanwhile, Khan’s sister’s counsel filed post-arrest bail plea before the court. The court issued notices to both parties and sought argument on the bail pleas till October 19.

