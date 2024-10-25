MG reveals innovative vehicles at PAPS Auto Show 2024

MG Motor, the iconic British automotive brand with nearly a century-long legacy of design and innovation, made a significant mark at the PAPS Auto Show 2024. Held at the Lahore Expo Centre, this highly anticipated event saw the unveiling of two revolutionary models – the MG HS PHEV and the MG Cyberster – which promise to redefine the future of mobility in Pakistan.

A legacy of automotive excellence

Founded in 1924, MG has long been synonymous with British automotive excellence. With sporty designs and state-of-the-art technology, MG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation remains steadfast.

Now under the ownership of SAIC Motor International, the world’s fifth-largest auto manufacturer, MG continues its mission as a pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide.

Game-changing launch at PAPS Auto Show

The PAPS Auto Show 2024 served as the ideal platform for MG to demonstrate its vision for Pakistan’s automotive future. The brand’s showcase featured the MG HS PHEV, the first locally assembled plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Pakistan, alongside the MG Cyberster, a trailblazing all-electric sports car. Both models captivated attendees with their combination of cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and performance.

The event was graced by key figures in the automotive industry, including CEO Amir Nazir, GM Marketing Asif Ahmed, and one of the directors, Ahmad Afridi.

Attendees experienced MG’s vision firsthand, with realistic “passports” as exclusive entry passes, inviting them to explore the future of driving at the MG booth.

MG HS PHEV: Pakistan’s first locally assembled PHEV

The MG HS PHEV marks a significant milestone as the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle assembled locally in Pakistan. Manufactured at MG’s fourth Global KD plant in Lahore, which was built with a $100 million investment, this model represents the brand’s commitment to advancing eco-friendly technology in the country.

The vehicle boasts a 16.6 kWh battery, offering a pure electric range of over 50 km, ideal for daily commutes. It achieves an impressive fuel efficiency of 58.8 km/L, delivering 280 hp and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds.

The MG HS PHEV’s 10-speed transmission and 12.1-inch virtual cockpit provide advanced tech features, while the luxurious Monaco Blue interior adds an extra touch of sophistication.

MG Cyberster: a visionary electric sports car

The MG Cyberster, the world’s first soft-top convertible electric sports car, perfectly blends MG’s roadster heritage with futuristic design. The Cyberster features iconic scissor doors and boasts a powerful 496 hp, capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

With a range of 545 km on a full charge and a rapid 38-minute recharge time, it offers both thrilling performance and practical range for long journeys.

Designed for driving enthusiasts, the Cyberster comes equipped with 14 MG Pilot safety and driver assistance features, providing an unmatched level of safety and innovation. Pre-bookings are now open, allowing Pakistani consumers to secure their piece of automotive history.

Pioneering the future of mobility in Pakistan

MG’s presence at the PAPS Auto Show 2024 underscores its commitment to revolutionizing the automotive landscape in Pakistan. As a pioneer in electric and hybrid vehicles, MG continues to set new benchmarks in the local industry by offering global standards of safety, technology, and sustainability. The launch of the MG HS PHEV and MG Cyberster is just the beginning of the brand’s journey in Pakistan, with plans to continue introducing advanced vehicles that cater to diverse driving needs.