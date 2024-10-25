AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG reject league order to pay Mbappe 55mn euros in back pay

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2024 05:24pm

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain will refuse to comply with an order by the league to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros ($59.5 million) in back pay, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.

A French league appeals committee has attempted to mediate in the increasingly bitter row between Real Madrid forward Mbappe and the club he left this year.

Mbappe has demanded the figure which he says is made up of the final three months of his salary plus several bonuses.

But Qatar-owned PSG argue that the 25-year-old had agreed to waive the sum in August 2023.

With PSG flatly refusing to abide by the league’s order to pay their former player the money, the case looks set to drag on.

AFP has contacted Mbappe’s spokespeople for comment.

According to reports in Sweden, Mbappe is the subject of a rape investigation following a visit to Stockholm earlier this month, although Swedish authorities have not named him.

Mbappe trained in the Spanish capital on Friday in preparation for his first El Clasico – the clash with Barcelona that is traditionally the Spanish league’s most eagerly-awaited match of the season – since he joined the European champions in June.

Real host Barca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday the star forward was preparing well.

“He seems very calm in the way he is getting ready, he has confidence in his own ability, and I think he will give us a lot tomorrow, as always,” Ancelotti said.

Mbappe-PSG salary row faces hearing as France captain cited in ‘rape’ report

A World Cup winner as a teenager in 2018, Mbappe scored a club record 256 goals for PSG after joining the Qatar-owned club from Monaco on an initial loan deal in 2017.

He eventually moved to PSG in a 180-million-euro deal – all at the age of 18.

Mbappe helped PSG to six Ligue 1 titles and steered them to the 2020 Champions League final, but they lost to Bayern Munich.

He scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar in 2022 but still finished on the losing side as Lionel Messi’s Argentina won on penalties.

Real Madrid Bayern Munich Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint Germain

Comments

200 characters

PSG reject league order to pay Mbappe 55mn euros in back pay

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East keeps market on edge

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

PM Shehbaz hails Punjab police for eliminating 10 ‘khawarij’ in Mianwali

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

England reeling at 24-3 after gritty Shakeel century

Read more stories