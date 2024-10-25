SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

A full court reference was held on Friday in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa in Islamabad.

During the event, lawyers and fellow judges recounted Justice Isa’s tenure’s highlights. After attending the full court reference, CJP Isa will also att­end a luncheon reception on the apex court’s premises.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CJP said that his life changed overnight after assuming Balochistan chief justice post.

“I took the job at a time when there was no judge in Balochistan,” he said.

Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Shahid Waheed were also present.

Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who was the most senior judge after Justice Isa, was not there to attend the gathering as he was gone for Umrah along with his family.

Justice Isa was sworn in as CJP in September, 2023, replacing Umar Ata Bandial. Following his retirement, Justice Yahya Afridi will assume the role of CJP.

Justice Afridi was appointed as CJP on October 26, in accordance with Articles 175A(3), 177, and 179 of the Constitution.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved his appointment after Special Parliamentary Committee, comprising government and opposition members, nominated Justice Afridi for the post of CJP following the passage of the 26th Amendment.

In his speech today, CJP-designate Afridi described Justice Isa as a “good, hearing human being” and that he also “learned a lot” while sharing a bench with Justice Isa.

“If you meet, greet and treat Justice Isa with a smile and humility, he will reciprocate with such gentle softness, likeness and care that it will leave you astonished.

“If you in any way provoke him, awoke the bear, then even hell hath no fury to match his and only god may help and save you,” Justice Afridi said.