AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 136.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
DFML 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
DGKC 85.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
FFBL 63.06 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.2%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.13%)
HUBC 108.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.31%)
OGDC 179.35 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.9%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.02 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.64%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PTC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SEARL 67.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TREET 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
TRG 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,689 Increased By 103 (1.07%)
BR30 29,070 Increased By 278.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 89,987 Increased By 1040.8 (1.17%)
KSE30 28,399 Increased By 356.3 (1.27%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Call to address challenges threatening country’s future

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan is at a critical juncture, facing a perfect storm of sustainability challenges that threaten the country’s future due to environmental degradation, social inequity, and economic strain.

This was discussed at media roundtable on climate change, organized by Unilever Pakistan.

Environmental expert Fatima Arshad, who is also Head of Sustainability and Business Communications, Unilever Pakisan stressed that there is need of immediate action to address these challenges, or risk losing our natural resources and compromising our future.”

She said climate change has left Pakistan reeling, with devastating floods and droughts becoming the new norm. Deforestation, pollution, and poor waste management have pushed the country to the brink of environmental disaster.

Social inequity and poverty continue to plague Pakistan, with nearly 40% of the population living below the poverty line. Access to basic services like healthcare, education, and clean water remains limited.

Pakistan’s economy is also under pressure, with rising inflation, debt, and limited industrial diversification. To address these challenges, Fatima called for scaling up government initiatives and implementing policies efficiently. She highlighted the need to encourage corporate sustainability and social responsibility to address Pakistan’s pressing challenges.

She also emphasized the importance of investing in renewable energy and reducing the country’s annual plastic waste of 3 million tons. Furthermore, she advocated for the promotion of climate-resilient infrastructure and community-based solutions as essential strategies for tackling climate change.

Fatima pointed out that when sustainability is implemented effectively, it creates a balance between environmental protection, social equity, and economic growth—factors crucial to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.

Key statistics presented showed that Pakistan ranks 5th globally in climate vulnerability, with 40% of the population living below the poverty line.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan climate change Unilever Pakistan Fatima Arshad

Comments

200 characters

Call to address challenges threatening country’s future

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories