Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference: Leghari, Chinese energy cos hold fruitful discussions

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari held meetings with Yao Huan, Vice-President of Power China and Ni Zhen Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of the Energy China on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, China.

During these meetings, the Federal Minister engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between Pakistan and these leading Chinese energy companies.

According to an official statement, recalling historic visit of Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan, Minister for Power conveyed Pakistan’s desire to modernize power dispatch and transmission systems, aimed at line cutting and other losses.

At the meeting with Vice President Yao of Power China, both sides explored the possibility of establishing a state-of-the-art research and development centre in Pakistan to facilitate the integration of advanced technologies and best practices in the country’s energy framework. Minister for Power noted that the proposed centre would not only enhance operational performance but also contribute to sustainable energy solutions benefiting both Pakistan and its partners.

During the meeting with President Ni of Energy China, both sides expressed their views on the future trajectory of energy cooperation under second phase of CPEC, including enhancing energy mix and advancement of new technologies into the power generation and dispatch systems.

The Minister also met with the Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial meeting.

Leghari underscored the importance of cross-border energy projects in boosting connectivity and trade. Both sides discussed future collaboration, particularly focusing on the development of electricity projects in Gwadar, Balochistan.

Exchanging views on the need for enhanced energy connectivity amongst the regional countries, both sides underlined the importance of strengthening energy cooperation in power plants operations and maintenance. They emphasized the need for regular coordination and communication. Both the Ministers also maintained that effective plant management is essential for sustaining energy output and meeting the growing demands of the region.

