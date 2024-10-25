AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 136.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
DFML 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.21%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FCCL 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FFBL 63.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.33%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.8%)
HUBC 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.31%)
OGDC 179.60 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.04%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.01 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.64%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
PTC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
SEARL 67.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.91%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TREET 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.03%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,694 Increased By 107.9 (1.13%)
BR30 29,111 Increased By 319.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 90,056 Increased By 1109.7 (1.25%)
KSE30 28,417 Increased By 374.8 (1.34%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference: Leghari, Chinese energy cos hold fruitful discussions

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari held meetings with Yao Huan, Vice-President of Power China and Ni Zhen Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of the Energy China on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, China.

During these meetings, the Federal Minister engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between Pakistan and these leading Chinese energy companies.

According to an official statement, recalling historic visit of Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan, Minister for Power conveyed Pakistan’s desire to modernize power dispatch and transmission systems, aimed at line cutting and other losses.

At the meeting with Vice President Yao of Power China, both sides explored the possibility of establishing a state-of-the-art research and development centre in Pakistan to facilitate the integration of advanced technologies and best practices in the country’s energy framework. Minister for Power noted that the proposed centre would not only enhance operational performance but also contribute to sustainable energy solutions benefiting both Pakistan and its partners.

During the meeting with President Ni of Energy China, both sides expressed their views on the future trajectory of energy cooperation under second phase of CPEC, including enhancing energy mix and advancement of new technologies into the power generation and dispatch systems.

The Minister also met with the Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial meeting.

Leghari underscored the importance of cross-border energy projects in boosting connectivity and trade. Both sides discussed future collaboration, particularly focusing on the development of electricity projects in Gwadar, Balochistan.

Exchanging views on the need for enhanced energy connectivity amongst the regional countries, both sides underlined the importance of strengthening energy cooperation in power plants operations and maintenance. They emphasized the need for regular coordination and communication. Both the Ministers also maintained that effective plant management is essential for sustaining energy output and meeting the growing demands of the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRI Pakistan and China Chinese energy companies Minister for Power Awais Leghari Belt & Road Ministerial Conference Yao Huan

Comments

200 characters

Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference: Leghari, Chinese energy cos hold fruitful discussions

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories