IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Thursday that ex-premier Imran Khan be produced before the court by 3pm today, Aaj News reported.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan took up a petition against Adiala Jail authorities for not allowing meetings with Imran despite previous court orders.

The court ruled that Imran be presented today and be allowed to have a virtual meeting with his lawyers.

He said if the jail authorities fail to produce the PTI founding chairman, than it must inform the court about the reasons.

On Wednesday, the IHC judge was informed by Imran’s legal team that even the lawyers were not being allowed to meet the incarcerated leader.

The judge then summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail on Thursday (today).

The former PM Khan has faced dozens of cases since he was removed as premier in 2022 and has been incarcerated since 2023.

The PTI founding chairman was arrested in a new case in July this year after being acquitted in another case.