PTI lawyers stopped from meeting party founder: IHC summons Adiala jail superintendent, home secretary Punjab

Terence J Sigamony Published 24 Oct, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail on a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against him and the Home secretary Punjab for not holding of Imran Khan’s meeting with his lawyers.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard a petition moved by PTI’s lawyer Faisal Fareed seeking contempt of court proceedings against Home Secretary Punjab and Superintendent Adiala Jail for not allowing them to meet with Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the legal team contended that even the lawyers were not being allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI’s founder.

The IHC bench asked whether there had been any contact with the local commission. At this, the lawyer responded that they had been reporting to the local commission, but no contact has been established yet.

The judge remarked that the purpose of forming the commission was precisely to avoid such issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

