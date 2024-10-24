KP Govt reviews progress on launching of Ehsaas Programmes

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reviewed progress on launching of various welfare programmes, including the Ehsaas Youth Employment Scheme, Ehsaas Skills Programme, Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, and Ehsaas Employment Programme.

In this connection, a meeting was held here on Wednesday with KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. The meeting also gave a deadline of December 1, 2024 for the official launch of these programs.

The meeting was attended by provincial cabinet members Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Syed Fakhr Jahan, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and administrative secretaries of the relevant departments.

The Chief Minister directed that all necessary preparations and requirements for these programs be completed as soon as possible, emphasizing that these are public welfare initiatives aimed at providing employment opportunities and empowering the youth. He stressed that there is no room for delay in their implementation.

Under the Ehsaas Youth Employment Scheme, soft loans ranging from one million to ten million rupees will be provided to young people, with preference given to clusters of three to five skilled youth for loan disbursement.

The Ehsaas Skills Program will offer interest-free loans of up to five hundred thousand rupees to graduates or diploma certificate holders from technical and vocational institutions to help them start businesses.

Similarly, under the Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, interest-free loans will be provided to low-income individuals for building homes, expanding, or renovating existing homes. The Ehsaas Employment (Microfinance) Scheme will offer interest-free loans for starting new businesses or expanding existing ones.

The meeting also decided to organize mass wedding programmes for the daughters of deserving households using Zakat funds. The Chief Minister instructed that all preparations for these mass wedding programs be completed soon. He emphasized that large-scale programs should be organized at divisional headquarters, and similar mass wedding events should be held at the district level as well.

The Chief Minister stated that the current provincial government is working on its vision of creating employment opportunities for the youth and improving people's standard of living. The government is spending substantial resources on public welfare, and the direct benefits of these efforts should reach the people.

