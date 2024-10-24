IBA hosts launch ceremony for WLP

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi hosted a launch ceremony for Women Leadership Forum (WLF), in collaboration with IBA-ORIC & IBA Leadership Club, at the IBA City Campus. The event attracted participants from various industries, including NGOs, banking, finance, health, and academia.

Commencing the event, Dr Irum Saba, Associate Professor, School of Business Studies (IBA-SBS) and Founder, WLF, delivered the opening remarks, followed by a warm welcome from Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA Karachi.

Sultana Siddiqui, President of Hum Network, graced the occasion as Special Guest, and Shazia Marri, Member of the National Assembly, as Chief Guest, who shared a recorded video message with the audience and offered her support for the cause.

