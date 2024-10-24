AGL 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.6%)
Markets Print 2024-10-24

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,951 tons of cargo comprising 98,594 Tons of import cargo and 79,357 Tons of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 98,594 Tons comprised of 58,060 Tons of containerized cargo; 14,203 Tons of Rock Phosphate and 5,561 Tons of liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 79,357 Tones comprised of 60,528 Tons of containerized cargo; 100 Tons of bulk cargo; 15,400 Tons of clinkers and 3,329 Tons of Rice.

There were six ships namely Nave Cielo, Anna M, Hyundi Pluto, Zhong Gu Hang Zhou, Zheng He 3 and Hafnia Pride carrying containers, tanker, and rice at the berths.

There are six ships namely Panther J, Helsinki Eagle, Jolly Argento, Rabigh Sunshine, YM Excellence and Dimitris Y sailed off from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 123,725 tonnes comprising 90,308 tonnes of import cargo and 33,417 tonnes of export cargo including 2087 loaded and empty containers (666 TEUs imports and 1421 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them two ships, Madha Silver and Bam Bam and two more ships MSC Positano and Maersk Cape Town carrying palm oil gas oil and containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday, 24th October-2024, while two more container ships Torrento and San Diago Bridge are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 24th October-2024.

