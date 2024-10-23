Confident New Zealand ready for India spin challenge

PUNE: Skipper Tom Latham said Wednesday that New Zealand had been buoyed by their historic Test victory in India but must now adapt fast to a likely turning track in Pune.

New Zealand won the opener on a seaming pitch in Bengaluru for their first Test triumph in India since 1988 but face a different challenge in the second match starting Thursday.

“Whatever we are presented with, for us, it’s about trying to adapt as quick as we can,” said Latham, whose men are trying to seal New Zealand’s first ever series win in India.

“If it is going to be a wicket that turns a bit more, we have obviously got four spinners in our line-up, so fingers crossed that will play into their hands.”

Ajaz Patel leads New Zealand’s spin attack.

He became only the third bowler in Test history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

In the first Test at Bengaluru, New Zealand bowled out India for 46 and went on to win the match by eight wickets.

The victory has injected the Black Caps with confidence, Latham said.

“That’s probably the most important thing, that we can come over here, we can compete and we can do well,” he said.

But he cautioned: “Both teams start on zero.”

New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson for a second straight match with the star batsman recovering from a groin injury back home.

Their batting has stood up with Will Young (33 and 48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (134 and 39 not out) performing well in the first Test.

Latham said missing Williamson was “disappointing”, but that it gave an opportunity to other batsmen.