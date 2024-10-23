AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,352 Increased By 128.2 (1.39%)
BR30 28,103 Increased By 337.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Confident New Zealand ready for India spin challenge

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2024 04:49pm
New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham gestures during a practice session ahead of their second Test cricket match against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham gestures during a practice session ahead of their second Test cricket match against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

PUNE: Skipper Tom Latham said Wednesday that New Zealand had been buoyed by their historic Test victory in India but must now adapt fast to a likely turning track in Pune.

New Zealand won the opener on a seaming pitch in Bengaluru for their first Test triumph in India since 1988 but face a different challenge in the second match starting Thursday.

“Whatever we are presented with, for us, it’s about trying to adapt as quick as we can,” said Latham, whose men are trying to seal New Zealand’s first ever series win in India.

“If it is going to be a wicket that turns a bit more, we have obviously got four spinners in our line-up, so fingers crossed that will play into their hands.”

NZ’s Williamson out of second test against India

Ajaz Patel leads New Zealand’s spin attack.

He became only the third bowler in Test history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

In the first Test at Bengaluru, New Zealand bowled out India for 46 and went on to win the match by eight wickets.

The victory has injected the Black Caps with confidence, Latham said.

“That’s probably the most important thing, that we can come over here, we can compete and we can do well,” he said.

But he cautioned: “Both teams start on zero.”

New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson for a second straight match with the star batsman recovering from a groin injury back home.

Their batting has stood up with Will Young (33 and 48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (134 and 39 not out) performing well in the first Test.

Latham said missing Williamson was “disappointing”, but that it gave an opportunity to other batsmen.

Tom Latham INDIA VS NEWZEALAND TEST Pune Test

Comments

200 characters

Confident New Zealand ready for India spin challenge

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Antony Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity to end war in Gaza

Read more stories