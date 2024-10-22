AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
AIRLINK 137.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.34%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
DFML 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.2%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.35%)
FFBL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUBC 105.65 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.84%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.44%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.53%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
NBP 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.02%)
OGDC 168.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.84%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
PPL 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.11%)
PRL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
PTC 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
SEARL 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.42%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.59%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,261 Increased By 60.7 (0.66%)
BR30 27,892 Increased By 331.8 (1.2%)
KSE100 86,681 Increased By 623.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 27,234 Increased By 189.4 (0.7%)
Sports

NZ’s Williamson out of second test against India

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 09:50am

Former skipper Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand’s second test against India starting in Pune on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The Blacks Caps on Sunday managed a first test victory in India for 36 years without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka.

“We’re monitoring Kane and he’s tracking in the right direction, but isn’t yet 100% fit, coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

New Zealand’s Williamson in doubt for India Test series

“We’re hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third test.

We’ll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach.“

The third and final test takes place in Mumbai at the start of November.

