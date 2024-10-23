Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor named new Dior brand ambassador

French luxury brand Christian Dior has named Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor as Brand Ambassador, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sonam – who has 35 million followers on Instagram – will represent collections created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of womenswear at Dior, according to WWD.

“A multitalented personality, the actress, producer and fashion icon henceforth embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, a femininity constantly reinvented,” the press release issued by the brand was quoted by WWD.

“More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house.”

Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone to be Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassador

Sonam is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and has been the face of international brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Zoya Jewels and watchmaker IWC.

“It’s an honour to be a part of Dior’s story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion,” Sonam was quoted as saying by WWD.

“Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style.”

“This partnership is another step in the beautiful cultural synergy that has connected Dior and India over the years, and I’m excited to see where we take it next,” she added.

India’s luxury market is the reportedly the fastest growing in Asia, with the country’s bracket of ultra-rich individuals expected to rise exponentially in the coming years.

Knight Frank’s 2024 Wealth Report has also projected India’s wealth to grow by 50% by 2028, while the number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) – $30 million or more – is expected to reach 19,908 in 2028, from 13,263 in 2023.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor attend Dior show in Mumbai

Global brands have been keen to sign Indian talent to represent their brands in an effort to penetrate the market better.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is a brand ambassador for Italian luxury jewellery brand Bulgari while Deepika Padukone represents Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

Tiffany & Co. has joined forces with Ranveer Singh while Alia Bhatt is an ambassador for Gucci.