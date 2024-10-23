AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Kartarpur Corridor: Another 5-year agreement signed with India

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has announced the renewal of the Kartarpur Corridor agreement with India for another five years, ensuring the continued facilitation of Sikh pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Narowal.

The agreement, initially signed on 24 October 2019, will be extended for another five years, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The Kartarpur Corridor allows visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism’s holiest sites, where Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the faith, spent his final years. Since its launch, the corridor has enabled thousands of pilgrims to fulfill their spiritual aspirations.

Pakistan’s initiative has been widely praised, with international figures like UN Secretary-General António Guterres referring to it as a “Corridor of Hope.”

The extension of this agreement underscores Pakistan’s dedication to protecting the rights of religious minorities and fostering regional goodwill.

The renewed agreement will officially take effect on 24 October 2024, following the completion of the initial five-year term.

