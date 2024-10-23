Shoaib Khan appointed as DG Telecom Wireless, IT

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Shoaib Khan as Director General Telecom Wireless, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

The Establishment Division issued a notification which stated that the prime minister has approved the appointment of Shoaib Khan as Director General (Telecom Wireless), MP-II Scale, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

Khan is appointed on contract basis, for a period of three years as per -terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.

