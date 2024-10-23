AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

EPA demolishes 1,328 brick kilns

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has demolished 1,328 brick kilns during the last 20 days on the charges of violations of environment rules and contributing to the pollution.

According to the spokesman of the agency, in the past 20 days, the department has conducted inspections of 1,487 industrial units and 4,000 brick kilns across Punjab. The ongoing crackdown has resulted in the sealing of 93 industrial units and 72 brick kilns during this period.

Notices have been issued to 1,415 units and kilns, and 145 FIRs have been registered.

Additionally, inspections of 17,559 smoke-emitting vehicles have also been carried out, leading to the issuance of 5,192 challans and the closure of 600 vehicles, the spokesman added.

