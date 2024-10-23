Azam Swati granted bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Tuesday, granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in a terrorism case registered against him at Sangjani police station.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while hearing the bail application of Swati in a case registered against him after PTI’s recent public gathering at Sangjani, granted him bail.

Swati’s lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

He requested the court to grant bail to his client as there was no evidence against him.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed objected to Swati’s counsel’s request. The same court on October 10 sent Swati to jail on judicial remand.

