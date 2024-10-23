Punjab cabinet decides to introduce ‘single-use plastic culture’ in province

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here Tuesday with the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, approved to eliminate environmental pollution and to introduce single-use plastic culture in the province.

The cabinet approved amendments in the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to increase fine for vehicles that emit smoke. It was briefed that a vehicle operating without a Vehicle Fitness Certificate will be fined and impounded after a one-time notice.

The cabinet also accorded approval to set up District Plastic Management Committees to address enforcement issues. DCs and DPOs will be chairpersons of District Plastic Management Committees while traders and other relevant authorities will be their members. The District Plastic Management Committees will have the power to impose fines to ensure implementation of plastic elimination campaign. They will also have the power to seal factories manufacturing non-standard and environmentally non-friendly plastic bags besides lowering the registration and renewal fee of a quality and environment-friendly plastic bag manufacturing factory.

The cabinet also gave approval to recruit 310 Environment Inspectors besides approving the purchase of 250 e-bikes and a standard uniform for

the staff.

The cabinet approved the establishment of Punjab Examination, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (PECTAA) besides approving CM Punjab laptop scheme.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to give laptops to students as soon as possible.

The cabinet gave approval to Khelta Punjab Games 2024 (Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme). It was briefed that more than 115,000 players have been registered for Khelta Punjab Games and 6,000 youths will be given internship in sports department at Rs 25,000 per month. It was also apprised that private universities will provide 50 young athletes with free education along with sports facilities.

The cabinet approved the ‘Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card’ for small farmers and set a target of producing 200,000 animals per year, besides extending the scheme to big farmers too. It approved an Act 2024 for the establishment of three new authorities in Punjab; i.e., the Punjab Development Authority, the Punjab Water & Sanitation Authority and the Punjab Horticulture Authority.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to issue festival card for Hindu and Sikh brothers in Punjab, under which Rs 10,000 will be given to 2200 families on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birthday and Diwali.

The cabinet also approved to open technical universities in Punjab besides approving recruitment to Grade 1-15 vacancies in Wildlife Park Joharabad.

