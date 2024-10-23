AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-23

‘A hollow victory’

Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “A hollow victory” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The write-up, without doubt, has analyzed the situation in a highly objective manner; for which the writer, Rashed Rahman deserves a lot of commendations.

He has concluded his argument by saying that “In this tussle between the executive and the judiciary, with the establishment hiding not so successfully behind the skirts of the former, there are no innocents. Their misdemeanours of the past and present have brought us to this sorry pass.

The whole story reeks of the sad conclusion that we have no idea how to build or defend institutions, only a rare talent for destroying them.” His conclusion appears to be plausible, so to speak.

However, I would like to state that constitution of a country is a living organism; it is also known as the living law of the land as it is transformed according to the requirements of the time and the situation.

The passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, however, is strongly characterized by political expediency than anything else.

Such an approach to constitution or constitutionalism will never augur well for the efforts, if any, aimed at obtaining Jeffersonian democracy in the country. The passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment seems to have contributed to our dangerous march towards constitutional regression.

Sami Mustufa (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Constitution constitutional amendment 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

‘A hollow victory’

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories