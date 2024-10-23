AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-23

China stocks gain as equity market-boosting measures take shape

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

HONG KONG: China stocks extended gains on Tuesday as local financial institutions stepped up tapping the central bank’s new policy tool to bring incremental funds to bolster the equity market. Hong Kong shares were largely flat.

The country’s central bank kicked off its first operations on Monday under a swap facility designed to revive the stock market, exchanging assets worth 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) with brokerages, fund companies and insurers.

China International Capital Corporation (CICC) said on Tuesday it had conducted its first stock purchase via a swap facility while local media reported another large brokerage Guotai Junan expected to launch its stock purchase under the swap program this week.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite Index went up 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng was largely flat, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, edged up 0.3%.

Stocks have wobbled in recent sessions after a roller coaster ride in the past few weeks following a raft of policy announcements out of Beijing.

Investors have turned cautious on whether the policy support will be sufficient to revive growth.

Still, the ongoing implementation of easing measures and the better-than-expected third-quarter economic growth data put some floor under the stock market, market participants say.

“For now, we give policymakers the benefit of the doubt that China’s business cycle will improve following the latest growth push and remain overweight on Chinese stocks,” said Yan Wang, China Strategist at Alpine Macro.

Markets will soon look for evidence of whether the easing measures will bear fruit, he added.

By sector, wind power and auto stocks were outperformers, rising 3.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Chinese corporates are converting more of their foreign exchange holdings into yuan and overseas investors have increased purchases of local stocks since September, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday. Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.69%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.39%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks gain as equity market-boosting measures take shape

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories