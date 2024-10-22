Telenor Pak signs MoU with Crop2X

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Crop2X, a leading agri-tech company, to empower farmers and agricultural companies with advanced, data-driven crop monitoring solutions.

This strategic partnership aims to double crop growth by leveraging smart farming practices, ensuring more precise agriculture through real-time monitoring and consultation.

The initiative will harness the expertise of data scientists, software developers, hardware engineers, and agronomists to enable farmers to optimize soil quality, manage fertiliser and water usage efficiently, and predict and control pest outbreaks. With these innovations, the collaboration seeks to address critical agricultural challenges and drive sustainable growth in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, and Ayesha Alam Khurram, Chief Executive Officer, Crop2X signed the MoU at Telenor Pakistan Campus 345 in Islamabad.

The signing ceremony was attended by several key figures, including Ahsan Maykan, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Digital at Telenor Pakistan, Ammar Majeed, Head of Digital at Telenor Pakistan, Cynia Ejaz, Head of Corporate Innovation at Telenor Pakistan, Bilal Qureshi, Director, GSMA Innovation Fund, Zohaib Jawed, Innovation Fund Manager (APAC) GSMA, HumairaRana, Project Manager, Crop2X and Abdul Sami Panhwar, Field Operations Manager at Crop2X.

Through this partnership, Crop2X’s solutions will be accessible via Telenor Pakistan’s ‘My Telenor App’ (MTA) and mAgri Platform, reaching more than 20 million customers.

Areej Khan said, “At Telenor Pakistan, we believe in the power of digital innovation to transform lives and industries. This partnership with Crop2X will empower the agricultural sector by providing farmers with the tools and insights they need to thrive in a modern, sustainable way. Our goal is to bridge the gap between technology and rural communities, ensuring that customers can access solutions that make a real difference.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Telenor Pakistan in our mission to make farming smarter and more efficient. With Telenor’s extensive digital platforms and outreach, we can bring our data-driven solutions to a wider farming community, improving productivity and sustainability. This partnership represents a major step towards achieving our vision of a tech-enabled agricultural future,” said Ayesha Alam Khurram, Crop2X Chief Executive Officer.

