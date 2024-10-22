CM felicitates nation on the passage of Constitutional Amendment bill

LAHORE: “The 26th constitutional amendment is a clear message that the voice of people should be the loudest,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating nation on the passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment.

She added, “The 26th Constitutional Amendment was indispensable for the supremacy of the parliament. With the approval of this amendment, Parliament has regained full constitutional authority and dignity. With the amendment, justice will be done in a timely manner and it will be seen to be done. This will make Pakistan an ideal democracy in the world.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The chapter of positive reforms in the judicial system has opened with the passage of 26th constitutional amendment. I welcome the provision of abolition of interest. Judiciary has been made independent and strengthened, ensuring public access to justice.”

Moreover, the CM while inaugurating ’Dhi Rani’ programme said, “Rs100,000 will be given as wed money to each newly-married couple through ATM while food will be served to 20 guests of each couple. Necessary furniture, household utensils, clothes and other daily necessities will also be donated.”

She said, “Receipt of applications under Punjab Dhi Rani Program for mass marriages has started, which can be submitted online at cmp.punjab.gov.pk. A dedicated Helpline 1312 has also been established for the program. For transparency in the programme, applicants will be verified at home by special teams.”

