TI publishes report on data disclosure of climate-related depts

KARACHI: Transparency International Pakistan has published an assessment of the State of Data Disclosure of Climate Related Departments at the federal and provincial levels.

The report assesses the proactive disclosure practices by 59 departments across the country as mandated under Access to Information laws.

At the same time, the study highlights the best practices and identify gaps for improved implementation of data disclosure clauses to ensure that the citizens of Pakistan who are disproportionately affected by climate change have access to the climate finance data and the decisions made by the policy makers to ensure citizens voices are reflected in climate planning and decision making.

The fight against Climate Change must include the voices of stakeholders at various levels (local, provincial and national) to ensure a coordinated response.

TI Pakistan has emphasized that Goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) mandates access to information on climate change.

It underscores that states are responsible for ensuring that this information is readily available to the citizens and is rooted in quality, reliability, and evidence-based practices.

The report highlights that while Pakistan has legal framework on right to information in place, the compliance level on the implementation of proactive disclosure varies among the provinces.

The report indicates that the compliance level at the federal level is 54 percent Punjab is at 60 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 46 percent, Sindh is at 31 percent, and Balochistan has the lowest score at 22 percent. Balochistan enacted its Right to Information (RTI) law in 2021, it continues to face challenges in effective implementation.

Despite being the province most affected by climate change, many climate-related departments in Balochistan lack functional websites, hindering access to crucial information.

TI Pakistan has recommended that climate-related departments at both federal and provincial levels ensure that information on climate finance, climate policies, climate action, climate projects, and community participation in climate consultations, procurement data, and budget data is readily accessible under Right to Information (RTI) laws.

Moreover, the Public Information Commissions, as the custodian of RTI laws, should initiate capacity-building programs for Public Information Officers (PIOs) to enhance their understanding on disclosure of climate data.

Kashif Ali, Executive Director, of Transparency International Pakistan, highlighted that Pakistan contributes the least to GHG emissions (0.8%) but continues to remain the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

For Pakistan to effectively access the much-needed climate finance, our climate governance frameworks need to be strengthened with openness, transparency, community inclusion, and proactive disclosure of information.

While Pakistan has robust Right to Information (RTI) laws at both federal and provincial levels, climate-related departments need to ensure that data is readily available to the public. This accessibility will enhance trust among stakeholders, citizens, and climate finance institutions.

