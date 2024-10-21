Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
US ‘deeply concerned’ about intelligence leak about Israel’s Iran strike plans

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 09:45pm

WASHINGTON: The United States remains “deeply concerned” about the leak of a pair of highly classified intelligence documents describing Israel’s preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran, the White House said on Monday.

Joe Biden, German president discussed Ukraine, Middle East, says White House

There is no indication that additional documents have been compromised and US officials have been in communication with Israeli counterparts about the leak, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

