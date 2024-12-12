AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil little changed as IEA surplus forecast offsets rate cut optimism

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 05:00pm

LONDON: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as a forecast for ample supply in the oil market offset optimism stemming from rising expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut.

Brent crude futures were up 2 cents at $73.54 a barrel at 1105 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3 cents to $70.32. Both benchmarks rose by more than $1 on Wednesday.

The International Energy Agency said it expected the oil market to be comfortably supplied next year, even as it revised its demand outlook for next year up slightly. OPEC cut its demand growth forecast for 2024 for the fifth straight month on Wednesday and by the largest amount yet.

“They still call for a massively oversupplied market, but this has declined slightly with their demand revision,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS. “The market is waiting for more news on fiscal measures around the world, I wouldn’t expect big price moves in the near term.”

Oil prices rise

In the U.S., inflation rose slightly, in line with economists’ expectations. Investors are broadly expecting another rate cut from the Federal Reserve, spurring some optimism about economic growth and energy demand.

“The inflation report creates a lot of comfort. It could have been better, but it seems to be low enough for the Fed to reduce rates at the next meeting,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

In the world’s top oil consumer, the United States, gasoline and distillate inventories rose by more than expected last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Weak demand, particularly in top importer China, and non-OPEC+ supply growth were two factors behind the move. However, investors anticipate a rise in Chinese demand, after Beijing unveiled plans this week to adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy in 2025, which could spur oil demand.

Global oil demand rose at a slower-than-expected rate this month, but has remained resilient, analysts at JPMorgan said in a note on Thursday.

“Growth (in oil demand) over the past week has been tempered by a slight reduction in jet fuel consumption across much of the world,” the note read.

Chinese crude imports also grew annually for the first time in seven months in November, up more than 14% from a year earlier.

The market will now watch for cues on interest rate cuts by the Fed next week.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after European Union ambassadors agreed to a 15th package of sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine. They targeted the “shadow fleet” of ships that has aided Russia in bypassing the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the G7 on Russian seaborne crude oil in 2022.

The Kremlin said that reports of a possible tightening of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil suggested the administration of President Joe Biden wanted to leave a difficult legacy for U.S.-Russia relations.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the U.S. was continuing to look for creative ways to reduce Russia’s oil revenue, adding that lower global demand for oil created an opportunity for more sanctions.

Oil prices crude palm oil oil market oil producers Brent crude oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil little changed as IEA surplus forecast offsets rate cut optimism

Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Haleon Pakistan plans to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

US announces first Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon under ceasefire deal

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

Read more stories