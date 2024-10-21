Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits fresh high in record-setting rally amid global uncertainties

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 10:39am

Gold rose to a fresh high on Monday, extending its blazing rally amid uncertainties surrounding the US election, simmering Middle East tensions and rate cuts by major central banks, while silver scaled a near 12-year peak.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,731.79 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,732.73 earlier. US gold futures were 0.6% higher at $2,746.80.

Helped by bullion’s rally, spot silver rose 1.3% to $34.08 per ounce, its highest since late 2012.

“The current market environment consists of interest rates moving south combined with heightened geopolitical risks - a scenario which suits gold on both fronts,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Investors also digested news that China cut its benchmark lending rates following reductions to other policy rates last month as part of a package of stimulus measures to revive the economy.

Gold demand in top consumer China has taken a hit amid high prices and an economic slowdown. Elsewhere, traders are pricing in a 99% chance of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in November.

European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter point last week.

Lower rates generally enhance gold’s allure, as bullion yields no interest. Gold is also considered a safe investment during times of economic and political turmoil.

New high: gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

The 2024 US presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is neck and neck in the seven battleground states that will decide the Nov. 5 election.

In the Middle East, hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes late Sunday, with multiple explosions heard, as Israel prepared to attack sites linked to the financial operations of Hezbollah group.

For gold, “$2,800 looks to be a viable year-end target… There will be temptation to lock in some profits, which could slow the immediate upside,” Waterer said.

He, however, said he expected buyers would be waiting on the sidelines for better entry points should any pullback occur.

Platinum rose 0.7% to $1,020.95 per ounce, its highest since mid-July. Palladium gained 0.8% to $1,087.87.

Gold Gold Prices Platinum Bullion rates LME gold spotGold

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits fresh high in record-setting rally amid global uncertainties

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points amid positive indicators

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Oil prices steady after 7% weekly drop

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

Read more stories