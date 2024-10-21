Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields dip on value-buying, lower state debt supply

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 10:13am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields opened lower on Monday on value buying and as favourable demand-supply dynamics received a boost after lower-than-expected supply from states this week.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.8103% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, on Monday, compared with its previous close of 6.8193%.

“Bonds have recovered because investors are entering afresh, as any level above 6.80% is seen as a value-buying proposition, especially from state-run banks,” trader with a state-run bank said.

Bond yields jumped in the closing hours of Friday after the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said it would be “very premature” and risky to lower interest rates at this stage.

While inflation is expected to moderate going forward, the central bank would only think of rate cuts when it has confidence that inflation is durably aligned to its medium-term target.

State-run banks bought over 1 billion rupees of bonds on a net basis on Friday, and a majority of this was done after the comments, traders added.

The central bank had changed its monetary policy stance to “neutral” earlier this month.

India bond yields steady ahead of $4bn state debt sale

The minutes of its latest meeting will be released after Indian market hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian states aim to raise 81 billion rupees ($963.68 million) through sale of bonds on Tuesday.

The quantum is the lowest in more than three months, and sharply lower than the 296 billion rupees as per earlier schedule.

The RBI did not sell bonds in two of the three weeks until Oct. 11, and traders are betting that they are unlikely to sell further for now.

The 10-year US Treasury yield stayed close to 4.10%, as investors continued to price in a less dovish Federal Reserve. Interest rate futures indicate a rate cut of 25 basis points by the Fed in November, with a 94% probability.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields dip on value-buying, lower state debt supply

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points amid positive indicators

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Oil prices steady after 7% weekly drop

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

Read more stories