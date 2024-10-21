Govt wants to control judiciary: JI chief

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday mocked the ongoing tussle on the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill saying “well done all”.

In his message on social media site X, he wrote that Bilawal asserted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has 100 percent agreed with the PPP on the constitutional amendments. The PTI chairman also claimed to have consensus with the Maulana.

JI emir added that Rana Sanaullah declared that the Maulana supported the government’s draft on the proposed constitutional amendment.

“It showed that all parties are agreed that the next chief justice of Pakistan would not be Mansoor Ali Shah; the most senior judge would not be the CJP,” Hafiz Naeem wrote.

These tactics showed that the government would control the judiciary, “well done all,” he sarcastically berated all parties.

