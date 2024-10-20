AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sri Lanka set target of 232 against West Indies in rain-hit ODI

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2024 09:17pm

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka were set the task of chasing 232 in 37 overs after rain disrupted the West Indies innings during the opening ODI at Pallekele on Sunday.

The West Indies were cruising at 185-4 in 38.3 overs, when a torrential downpour halted play.

The extended mopping-up operation left little time for the visitors to resume, prompting the umpires to impose a revised target for the hosts rather than letting the Windies continue their innings.

The standout performer for the West Indies was Sherfane Rutherford, whose blistering knock of 74 off 82 balls put the tourists in control.

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

The powerfully built Guyanese was unfazed by Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack, which had decimated the top order.

Rutherford’s innings featured five boundaries and three towering sixes.

West Indies found themselves wobbling at 100-4.

But Rutherford’s unbroken 85-run partnership with Roston Chase (33 not out) for the fifth wicket stabilized the innings.

Spin played a key role for Sri Lanka, with Wanindu Hasaranga striking gold in just his first delivery, clean bowling Brandon King.

The leg-spinner was at it again in his next over, dismissing Alick Athanaze with a sharp stumping.

Jeffrey Vandersay joined the party, trapping Shai Hope lbw, after Sri Lanka successfully overturned the initial decision.

The hosts were dealt a heavy blow even before the game began, with in-form opener Pathum Nissanka ruled out due to a thigh strain suffered in the third Twenty20.

Nissanka, the leading run scorer in ODIs in 2024, was replaced by debutant Nishan Madushka, 25.

Sri Lanka came from behind to win the T20 series 2-1 last week, their first series win over the West Indies in the shortest format.

Sri Lanka are ranked seventh in the ICC ODI rankings, versus the West Indies at 10th.

The remaining two matches of the series will be held on Wednesday and Saturday.

