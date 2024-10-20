West Indies win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI

PALLEKELE: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat in the first of a three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Sunday.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka – the world’s leading run-scorer in ODIs this year – misses the match because of a thigh strain suffered in the third Twenty20 last week.

Nissanka was replaced by debutant Nishan Madushka, 25.

Sri Lanka aim to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs

Sri Lanka came from behind to win the T20 series 2-1 last week, their first series win over the West Indies in the shortest format.

West Indies:

Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

Sri Lanka:

Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.

Umpires:

Asif Yaqoob (PAK), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV umpire:

Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee:

Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)