Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s cotton import bill set to hit $1.9bn as local production plummets

Read here for details.

Imran Khan seeks ‘broader consensus’ on constitutional amendment

Read here for details.

Bilawal requests Fazl to table ‘mutually-agreed’ constitutional amendment bill in parliament

Read here for details.

NA, Senate sessions adjourned till Sunday with constitutional amendment on agenda

Read here for details.

New high: gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Five terrorists apprehended in Pishin IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

Emerging Asia Cup: India ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens by 7 runs

Read here for details.