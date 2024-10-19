Emerging Asia Cup: India ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens by 7 runs

Pakistan Shaheens fell seven runs short against India ‘A’ in their opening match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat, Oman on Saturday.

Shaheens managed 176-7 in 20 overs in response to India’s 184-run target.

Shaheens faltered in the big chase early on, as they lost skipper Mohammad Haris on the second ball after he smacked a six on the first ball. Omair Bin Yousuf also departed for 2, with 21 runs on the board in 2.3 overs.

Yasir Khan (33, 22b, 1x4, 3x6s) and Qasim Akram (27, 21b, 4x4s) stitched a 54-run third-wicket stand to put Shaheens back on track.

After Yasir fell to an outstanding catch by Ramandeep Singh on the boundary leaving the Shaheens 75-3 in 8.1 overs, Qasim too departed in the same over.

Arafat, who walked in to bat at No. 5, hit five fours and one six to help the Shaheens stay in hunt for the chase while also putting on a 48-run stand with Haider Ali (9, 15b).

Haider’s departure in the 15th over brought Abdul Samad to the crease, who hit two fours and two sixes in 15-ball 25 to put the India ‘A’ bowlers under pressure. Shaheens required 24 off the last two overs which was then reduced to 17 in the last over before Samad holed to Abhishek Sharma on the first ball of 20th over.

Mohammad Abbas Afridi remained unbeaten for 18 off nine balls hitting four boundaries, two of which came in the last over yet the Shaheens fell seven runs short. Anshul Kamboj (3-33), Nishant Sindhu (2-15) and Rasikh Salam (2-30) were the top bowlers for India ‘A’.

Earlier, after India ‘A’ won the toss and opted to bat first, the opening batters, Prabhsimran Singh (36, 19b, 3x4s, 3x6s) and Abhishek Sharma (35, 22b, 5x4s, 2x6s) cruised to a 68-run opening partnership which was broken by Sufiyan Moqim on the first ball after powerplay. Sufiyan also accounted for the No.4 batter, Nehal Wadhera (25, 22b, 2x4s, 1x6) in the 14th over as Shaheens only gave away 54 runs between overs 6 and 15.

Tilak Verma (44, 35b, 2x4s, 2x6s) anchored the India ‘A’ innings during his 12.1 over stay on the crease while he also put on a vital 43-run fifth-wicket stand with Ramandeep (17, 11b, 1x4, 1x6) to help his team reach 183-8 in 20 overs. Apart from Sufiyan’s 2-28, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Qasim Akram and Zaman Khan picked up one wicket each.

Pakistan Shaheens will take on hosts Oman in their next match on Monday, 21 October at 2pm PKT.