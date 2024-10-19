Five terrorists apprehended in Pishin IBO: ISPR

Security forces apprehended five terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Pishin, Balochistan.

In a statement today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on October 18, security forces conducted a successful IBO in District Pishin on reported presence of Khawarij.

It said that the apprehended Khawarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians.

The security forces also seized a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests.

The ISPR further said that in another operation on October 17, during a fire exchange with security forces, two khawarij were killed in District Zhob.

In ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity, ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace,” the army’s military wing concluded.