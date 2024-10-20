AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-20

Six new poliovirus cases reported in Pakistan

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported six new polio virus cases bringing the total number of cases detected in the country to 39 this year. According to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, out of six new polio virus cases three in Balochistan, two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been registered.

According to officials, a 30-month-old girl from Lakki Marwat KP, an 18-month-old girl from Pishin Balochistan, a 9-month-old boy from Chaman Balochistan, and a 5-year-old boy from Noshki Balochistan have all been diagnosed with the disease. In Sindh province a girl belonging to District Sanghar and a boy of District Mirpur Khas have been tested positive for polio virus.

Since June 2024, Pakistan has detected a total of 39 poliovirus cases, despite nationwide massive polio eradication drives. This year, 20 poliovirus positive cases have been registered in Balochistan province, 12 cases in Sindh, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one each in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Punjab.

A recent advisory issued the National Institute of Health (NIH) stated, “An expanding poliovirus outbreak is posing a public health emergency for children across the country. Health officials have appealed to parents to urgently vaccinate their children at every opportunity to protect them from the crippling poliovirus which has now affected 37 children.”

With these new cases, health officials remain concerned about the ongoing spread of the virus despite vaccination efforts across the country.

Pakistan has recorded 37 polio cases in 2024 so far, indicating a concerning rise in infections, especially from provinces such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the majority of cases have been reported.

The resurgence of polio in these regions comes despite continued vaccination efforts. In comparison to previous years, polio cases were as low as one in 2020, and zero cases were recorded in Punjab and Balochistan in 2023.

In terms of funding, $180 million was allocated for the National Polio Eradication Programme in 2022, which increased to $187 million in 2023. For the ongoing year, 2024, the programme has been allocated $80 million.

The Ministry of Health further emphasised that since January 2022, a total of $447 million has been spent on polio eradication efforts, highlighting the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease from the country.

