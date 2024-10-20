Protest on Oct 6: ATC sends three activists to jail for their identification parade

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday discharged a PTI lawyer from a case of violence related to a protest on October 6 and sent three activists to jail for their identification parade.

The court also granted three-day physical remand of another suspect, Irfan alias Shano.

The police presented advocate Zameer Ahmad Chedu and other suspects before the court and sought permission to shift them to jail for identification parade.

The court turned down the police request to the extent of the lawyer. The court however, allowed it to shift three suspects Muhammad Usman, Adnan Karamat and Sanaullah to jail for their identification parade.

The cases were registered by Lorry Adda, Masti Gate, Islampura and Shafiqabad police on charges of attacking police personnel and damaging public and private properties.

