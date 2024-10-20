Modern treatment facilities for neuro diseases available at PINS

LAHORE: Health Advisor to CM Punjab Major General Dr. Azhar Kayani (retd) during his visit to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) reviewed the provision of modern medical facilities to the patients facing complex neuro diseases.

Talking on the occasion, he observed that for the complex diseases like neuro, the Punjab government has taken measures including brain aneurysm treatment, complex brain surgery and spine operation. In this regard, the services of doctors and paramedical staff are commendable. In the coming days, he said the Punjab government will introduce more positive changes and improvements in the medical field which will provide relief to the common man, he said.

Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir while giving a briefing to Health Advisor said that a Stroke Center has been established in PINS which is providing round the clock services to the patients coming there across Punjab. He further said that PINS is a state-of-the-art institution in terms of its services and facilities where modern medical equipment is available for treatment of neuro diseases.

Prof. Asif Bashir said they are committed to provide the best treatment to the patients as per vision of the CM Punjab for which the Institution is working with the best plan according to its resources.

Health Advisor Dr. Azhar Kayani said on this occasion that the Punjab government always trying to improve the health services and it is being ensured that free and quality medical facilities are extended to the people. He assured that in future, more development projects will be introduced in the health sector so that the patients can get better health facilities. He further stated that as per vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, health facilities are being extended to every citizen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024