AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-19

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

Rizwan Bhatti Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to export 40,000 tons of sugar to Tajikistan under bilateral trade arrangements on a Business-to-Government (B2G) basis. Following directives from the federal government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed banks to process the related transactions.

As per Ministry of Industries and Production’s Office Memorandum (O.M) F. No.1(6)/2022-23-CAO dated September 26, 2024, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed export of 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Tajikistan on B2G basis as agreed between Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and Agency of State Material Reserves of Tajikistan (Tajik Agency).

Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) will facilitate and coordinate with PSMA and with the Tajik Government to communicate names of the sugar mills designated to export sugar to Tajikistan on B2G arrangement.

ECC allows additional export of 500,000 MT of surplus sugar

Accordingly, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has advised the bank to process the requests of eligible sugar mills for “Export of 40,000 MT of Sugar to Tajikistan”, subject to submission or fulfilment of the SBP’s conditions.

As per process, Authorized Dealers (ADs) will obtain proof of allocation of quota to the sugar mill by the PSMA and keep a copy of the same in their record. ADs will also obtain a copy of purchase contract or agreement between PSMA and Tajik Agency.

Banks will obtain an undertaking from the exporters that consignment would be shipped as per the mechanism agreed between PSMA and Tajik Agency and will also ensure 100 percent receipt of export proceeds in advance through banking channel, as per the agreed arrangements.

ADs are required to submit sugar export transactions and shipment updates to the Director, FEOD, SBP-BSC, Head Office Karachi on weekly basis as per the reporting format by every Friday at 1700 HRS.

SBP has advised banks to bring these instructions to the knowledge of all their constituents and ensure meticulous compliance.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has a surplus of sugar this year and is already exporting sugar to several countries. Last week, the federal government also allowed an additional export of some 0.5 million tons of sugar to enable the sugar mills to make the payments of the farmers and start the next season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan ECC Sugar banks SBP exporters Exports sugar mills TCP PSMA sugar sector sugar industry sugar export Pakistan Export

Comments

200 characters

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories