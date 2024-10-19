AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-19

JUI-F chief's Islamabad residence takes centre stage

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published October 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become the centre stage in national politics ahead of the tabling of the much-talked about constitutional amendment in the parliament.

Not only the senior leadership of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but also a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Friday, called on the JUI-F chief to discuss the proposed constitutional amendment.

Bilawal-led PPP delegation visited the residence of JUI-F chief to discuss the overall political situation and the constitutional package. Syed Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab and Jameel Soomro also accompanied the PPP chairman.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Attaur Rehman also attended the meeting.

Earlier, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also met JUI-F chief at his residence. The PTI delegation included Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Sahibzada Hamid Raza. The PTI leadership discussed the amendment with JUI-F chief during the meeting.

Earlier, the special parliamentary committee established for constitutional amendments has approved the draft, which would be presented at the cabinet meeting today (October 19).

Awami National Party (ANP) has boycotted the meeting, while PTI and JUI-F opposed the draft.

On Thursday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had warned of halting talks with the government on the proposed constitutional amendment draft amid “pressure” on their members.

Talking to the media along with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders in Islamabad, the JUI-F chief said: “We are engaging with the government with absolute open-heartedness.”

“Sadly, we are receiving reports of pressure being exerted on their members, and both PTI and BNP members are being intimidated. If these tactics continue, they will be compelled to stop negotiations,” cautioned Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana reiterated that the government’s initial draft was rejected by his party and it still remains unacceptable to him.

“We continue to reject the initial draft even today,” he said, but also noted that “some issues are still open for discussion”. Maulana also mentioned his recent meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, where they reached a consensus on several matters concerning the constitutional package.

However, he underlined the importance of a unanimous amendment, urging the government to take all opposition parties on board. He also stressed that other stakeholders and special representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar should be included in the special committee overseeing the constitutional amendment process.

During the press conference, the JUI-F chief raised concerns about the alleged harassment of opposition members, saying, “On one hand, negotiations are taking place, and on the other, members are being abducted and offered large incentives.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

