AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-10-19

ICMA INTERNATIONAL lead strategically: Best Corporate & Sustainability Reports Awards 2023 Friday, 18th October, 2024, Shahi Qila, Lahore

Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

I am pleased to acknowledge the role of the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards (BCSRA), jointly organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), in fostering a culture of transparency and robust corporate disclosures within the business community.

As a progressive regulator overlooking a vast mandate, covering capital markets, non-banking finance companies, insurance and the corporate sector; our focus has remained on building a robust, inclusive and sustainable ecosystem designed to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness, and accessibility of the financial sector.

It is with the same spirit that the regulatory reforms by SECP remain focused on strengthening transparency and promote good governance in regulated sectors to foster trust of investors. It is through the lens of full and honest disclosure that stakeholders-investors, regulators, and the public-are able to make informed decisions.

I am glad to note that ICAP and ICMA have consistently endeavored to enhance the criteria for Best Sustainability Report (BSR) Award since its launch in 2011, that include highlighting the increasing significance of non-financial reporting, especially in areas such as environmental impact, corporate responsibility and social governance.

Given the global development on harmonized sustainability reporting, particularly international sustainability standards, it is vital that Pakistani companies align their reporting practices with international best practices.

As we celebrate the BCSRA 2023 ceremony, I would like to commend the companies that have risen to the challenge of providing clear, comprehensive, and impactful reports, setting a benchmark for others to strive for excellence in corporate reporting.

I urge all companies to continue evolving their reporting practices and contribute to strengthening transparency and accountability for the development of a progressive corporate landscape in Pakistan.

I extend my best wishes to ICMA, ICAP, and all the participants for their unwavering commitment to excellence in corporate reporting. Together, we can continue to build a sustainable and resilient future for Pakistan.

Mr. Akif Saeed, (Chairman, SECP)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BCSRA ICMA INTERNATIONAL

Comments

200 characters

ICMA INTERNATIONAL lead strategically: Best Corporate & Sustainability Reports Awards 2023 Friday, 18th October, 2024, Shahi Qila, Lahore

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories