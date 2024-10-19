PTI nationwide protests: District administrations of twin citizens blocked multiple roads

ISLAMABAD: The district administrations of twin citizens have blocked multiple roads in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s call for staging nationwide protests on Friday.

Along with road closures, heavy contingent of police personnel have been deployed in the different parts of the city to avert any untoward situation. The city police deployed a huge number of capital police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel at D-Chowk.

A small number of PTI workers led by PTI’s Islamabad president Aamir Mughal staged protest against the proposed constitutional amendment and rigging in the general elections.

Key roads, including Peshawar Road near the Charing Cross and NAL Road near the Military Hospital (MH), were barricaded on both sides, leaving only one lane open for traffic.

Police have set up security pickets at entry points into Rawalpindi, with additional personnel deployed. They also closed roads leading to Murree Road’s Marrir Chowk and Liaquat Bagh and at Swann Bridge allowing single-lane traffic for motorists,

Similarly, in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the metro bus service remains suspended for a fifth consecutive day.

The bus operations were initially suspended from October 14-16 due to security measures surrounding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Punjab government on October 18 had imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting all forms of protests, rallies, and public gatherings for two days- Friday, October 18, to Saturday, October 19.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation and threat perceptions, any kind of protest or procession could become a soft target for terrorists, says a notification issued by the Home Department.

