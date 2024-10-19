Terrorism case: ATC rejects PTI leader’s pre-arrest bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Mughal’s pre-arrest bail plea in a terrorism case.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail application of Mughal in two cases registered at Sangjani and Noon police stations.

PTI’s lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court. At the start of the hearing, Sardar Masroof filed pre-arrest bail plea for Mughal. The court after hearing the arguments rejected the bail application.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024