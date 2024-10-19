Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

July-September: Pakistan Refinery sustains Rs2.4bn in losses

Changes made to elections laws cannot undo judgment on reserved seats: SC

Hamas confirms its top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

Pakistan’s inflation likely to stay in single digit in October, rate cut anticipated

SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees’ children

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan, surpass Rs280,000 per tola amid global rally

